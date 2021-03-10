Melanie (Bak) Aldrich, age 62, of Helena, MT passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena after a prolonged illness. Melanie worked as a nurse the last ten years at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena.
Melanie is survived by her sons: Nathan Bak of Helena, MT; and Ryne Moeller of Missoula, MT; three granddaughters: Sierra, Faith and Adelyn; uncle Vernal (Pat) Andersen of Sioux Falls; aunt Norma Andersen of Yankton; and aunt Roslyn Bainbridge of Sioux Falls; half-sister Kelley Bak of Trout Creek, MT, and cousins.
Melanie was preceded in death by her mother Vyonne Bak; her grandparents: Raymond and Verna Andersen; and Mable and Richard Bak; her uncles LaRaye Andersen and Bar Bainbridge.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 11, 2021
