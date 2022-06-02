Clifford J. Gullikson, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.
Clifford’s family is planning a memorial service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Delmont, South Dakota. Cremation services were provided by the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Clifford J. Gullikson was born November 10, 1935, south of Wagner, South Dakota, to Raymond and Muriel (Scott) Gullikson. Cliff grew up on the family farm south of Wagner with 8 siblings. He taught himself how to play guitar and later in his life was a member of several bands. He spent 3½ years in the United States Air Force, and during that time married his hometown sweetheart Darlene Kapfenstein in 1956. They moved back to South Dakota in 1957 and settled in Yankton to raise their 5 children. While a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cliff served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years and was employed with several businesses in Yankton throughout his lifetime. He was very proud to work with the Corps of Engineers at Gavins Point Dam until his retirement in 1997.
Cliff’s passion was his music and time spent playing country western songs with several bands over many years, especially with his brothers Ernie and Gary, and brother-in-law Bernell St. Pierre. One of Cliff’s proudest moments came in 2013 when he was inducted into the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame.
Cliff is survived by his wife Darlene Gullikson of Yankton, South Dakota; five children: Cheryl, David, Theresa, Betsy, and Melanie; 22 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Vernon, Bud, Ernie, Gary; and sister Pearl.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Gordon, and his sister, Carol St. Pierre.
Commented