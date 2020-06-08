Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, age 66, of Crofton, Nebraska died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. You may watch a livestream of the funeral mass by going to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
A public viewing, without the family present, was on Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will also be public viewing on Tuesday, at St. Rose church, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Erik Jacobsen, Chuck Engen, Kent Buckman, Mike Fischer, Chad Lebrun, and Cody Wilken.
Rebecca Lenore was born on December 9, 1953 in Yankton, SD to Randolph and Alice (Petran) Jacobsen. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1972. She began working at the Style Shop in Yankton from 1972 until 1983. She married Terry H. Thunker on March 19, 1983 in Yankton, SD. She and Terry raised three children, Rachel, Laura, and Mike. Becky volunteered at St. Rose elementary school and at church. She then worked at O’Conner’s service in Crofton for many years.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, its Ladies Guild, and Christian Mothers. She enjoyed her garden, raising flowers, quilting, and canning.
Becky is survived by her husband Terry of Crofton; three children and spouses Rachel (Matthew) Beckmann of Lincoln, NE, Laura (Chad) Bentz of Rapid City, SD, Mike (Alicia) Thunker of Crofton; six grandchildren Josie and Dylan Beckman of Lincoln, NE, Seeley, Sawyer, Shepherd, and Stella Thunker of Crofton; three sisters Marge Berke of Austin, MN, Margaret Engen of Yankton, SD, Sue (Larry) Good of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers Tom (Jean) Jacobsen of Fayetteville, AK, Steve (Chris) Jacobsen of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law Pam Jacobsen of Vermillion, SD; many nieces and nephews.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents Randolph and Alice Jacobsen; sister Janice (John) Powell; two brothers William (Kay) Jacobsen, Jack Jacobsen; brothers-in-law Jim Berke and Jim Engen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 9, 2020
