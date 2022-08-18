Nolan Dean Peterson, age 39, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday.
Nolan Dean Peterson was born October 29, 1982, in Yankton, South Dakota to Marjean and Richard Peterson. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 2001. Nolan then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. He returned to Yankton and began working as a direct support professional for IMPACT and Ability Building Services. Nolan always had compassion for those with special needs, even when he was younger. He worked with a veteran in the Wounded Warrior Project and helped one of his clients publish a book. He loved being outdoors, fishing with his family, mushroom hunting and gardening. He enjoyed listening to music and loved the company of his dogs. Nolan was a tender-hearted, kind and loving person who will be greatly missed.
Nolan is survived by his parents, Marjean and Richard Peterson of Yankton; brother, Lance (Tera) Peterson of Gayville, SD; sister, Jena (Mark) Henkelman of Sioux Falls, SD; and sister and best friend, Jodie (Matt) Auch of Yankton; four nieces and nephews: Aksel Peterson, Matthew, Avery, and Payton Henkelman.
Nolan was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved dogs, Casper and Otis.
