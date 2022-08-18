Nolan Dean Peterson, age 39, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.