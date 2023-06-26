Daniel Oursland

Daniel Anthony Oursland, age 88, of Yankton, SD, and Fullerton, CA, passed away with his family by his side, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home in Yankton.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Yankton with Reverend Nick Heier officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the US Marine Funeral Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Daniel was born on May 27, 1935, in Yankton, South Dakota, and was raised in Sioux Falls. He attended Cathedral School from Kindergarten through 12th grade. Daniel went on to live a life you could write a book about.
Always a volunteer, on Daniel’s 18th birthday he enlisted in the Marine Corps to serve the United States in the Korean War. After serving in the Marine Corps, he was an avid student attending several colleges and universities including South Dakota State University, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and University of Hawaii, attaining several degrees and certifications. Daniel would later serve as meteorologist in the Navy Reserve out of Sioux Falls.
Daniel was an educator teaching math and science in various grades in South Dakota, Hawaii, Wyoming, and California. During this time, he enjoyed being a Boy Scout Troop leader and coaching hockey, basketball, and girls’ volleyball.
His love of life granted him the opportunity to pursue and share his many interests that included astronomy, meteorology, all types of nature and science, camping, canoeing, sending postcards and greeting cards specially chosen for his loved ones, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Weber; his children: Kathy Oursland, Dan (Jayne) Lutgen, and Phil (Yun) Lutgen; daughter in law, Polly Oursland; grandchildren: Jacob (Christine) Oursland, Shawn (Elizabeth) Oursland, Adam (Brittany) Oursland, Katy (Todd) Schlimgen, Sydney Lutgen, Sevin Lutgen, Mark (Jaclyn) Lutgen, Greg (Anna) Lutgen, Dalin (Angela) Earls, Alia Earls, and Kade Earls; great grandchildren: Ezekiel and Adalyn Oursland, Lyle and Leia Schlimgen, and Levi Oursland: 6 step-children, 12 step-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren.
Daniel is preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael (Mike/Maynard) Oursland; parents, Chester Glenn and Kathryn (Welby) Oursland; siblings, Patricia Kupris and James Oursland; beloved aunt and uncle, Don and Alyce Welby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Boys Town at PO Box 8000 in Boys Town, NE 68010 or by visiting www.boystown.org.
Commented