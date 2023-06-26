Daniel Oursland

Daniel Anthony Oursland, age 88, of Yankton, SD, and Fullerton, CA, passed away with his family by his side, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home in Yankton.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Yankton with Reverend Nick Heier officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the US Marine Funeral Honor Guard.