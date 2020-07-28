Alice Laureen Gatzemeyer, age 65 of Newcastle, Nebraska died suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Sanford Vermillion Hospital in Vermillion, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle, Nebraska, with Reverend Andy Sohm officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle. Visitation will be on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska. Facemasks and social distancing will be observed and required for the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. To watch a livestream of the funeral service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
