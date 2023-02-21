Delores Bezug, 92, of Menno, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center after a lengthy illness.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Menno with Rev. Brian Mosemann officiating.
Visitation will be Friday, February 24, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Delores’ services can be found at https://my.gather.app/remember/delores-bezug.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Sayler, Wylie Osborne, Jonathan Sayler, Jacob Bezug, David Ryken, Darren Ellwein
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dana Osborne, Jane Sayler, Paige Sayler, Karlee Bezug, Jeanette Ryken, Deb Hanson, Tracee Ellwein
Delores Violet Ellwein Bezug was born May 16, 1930, Freeman, SD, to Herbert and Hulda (Pfeiffer) Ellwein. She was baptized May 29, 1930, and confirmed May 28, 1944. Delores attended Knodel School/St. Paul Lutheran Parochial School, Freeman, and attended high school for 1 year.
She married Delmar R. Bezug April 10, 1950. They were blessed with three children, Sandra, Sally, and Jeremy. Delmar passed Oct 2, 1991.
She attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Menno and rarely missed a Sunday. Her faith was very important to her. If she couldn’t attend, she listened to Christian programs on the radio or watched programs on television. She enjoyed and played many hymns on the organ which we’re sure the neighborhood enjoyed, as well.
Delores enjoyed her flowers and gardening. She took pride in the canning she did, especially her pickles. Her bunker was the talk of the town as she would fill them with veggie plants and eventually flowers. She loved to bake bread, homemade noodles, kuchen and cookies. Most of the time they were gifts given to good Samaritans that helped her out. She loved to crochet and especially embroider. She saturated her friends and family with her treasures. Many of us here today may have some memories to remember her by.
Delores wasn’t much of a socialite, but she kept in touch with phone calls and lots of card sending. Even though she isolated herself, it was important that she wasn’t forgotten. Her family and friends were important to her and talked a lot about her grandkids and those precious “Tootsies” (great-grandchildren) She was able to attend most holiday events up to the last year, and the highlights were the graduations and weddings of her grandchildren. Since then, her legs weakened and had a difficult time getting around.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sandra Bezug of Yankton, SD, Sally Sayler (Gary) of Coleridge, NE, and Jeremy Bezug (Dara) of Harrisburg, SD; 5 grandchildren, Matthew Sayler (Jane) of Hartington, NE, Dana Osborne (Wylie) of Omaha NE, Jonathan Sayler (Paige) of Omaha, NE, Jacob Bezug of Vermillion, SD, Karlee Bezug of Sioux Falls, SD; 9 great-grandchildren: Berkeley, Cohen, and Beckett Osborne; Caroline, Lincoln, and Thomas Sayler; Tyree, Brooks, and soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter Sayler; brother and sister-in-law Delbert and Darline Bezug, sister-in-law Nadine Junke, and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar; parents Herbert and Hulda Ellwein; brother Orville Ellwein and wife, Darlene; mother- and father-in-law, Rudy and Hildegard Bezug; brothers- and sisters-in-law Archie and Darlene Juhnke, Clinton Juhnke, Maurice and Castene Bezug.
Memorials may be directed to Main Street Living and MOCC.
February 22, 2023
