Cathleen L. Huchtmeier, 80, of Yankton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will follow in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Crofton, Nebraska.
Visitation for the public will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Cathleen’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Commented