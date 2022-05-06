Joshua Wolfe May 6, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joshua Wolfe, 34, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while in Nashville, Tennessee.Funeral services will be Thursday, May 12, 222 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with PMA Dick Bloomquist officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge cemetery in Coleridge.Visitation will be on Wednesday at church from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday at church one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. You may watch a livestream of the funeral by going to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bedroom Apartments AVAILABLE NOW at SUNRISE APARTMENTS! Rent is based 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs WATER PLANT OPERATIONS SPECIALIST - CITY OF YANKTON 7 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTwo Arrested After Yankton PursuitA Generational ChangeGary SloweyGary SloweyJerry WuebbenIncidents At GV School Raise ConcernsCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingBobby TaylorCorps: Flooding Possible On James RiverSheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Of Incidents At G-V School Images CommentedLetter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (32)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (27)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: Chilling (19)Abortion: You Tell Me (15)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (11)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
