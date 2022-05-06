Joshua Wolfe, 34, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while in Nashville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 12, 222 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with PMA Dick Bloomquist officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be on Wednesday at church from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday at church one hour prior to services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. You may watch a livestream of the funeral by going to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live