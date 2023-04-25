Grace Ann Schiefen was born on May 6, 1958, to Colette (Nepple) Schiefen and Ted Schiefen of rural LeMars, Iowa. Grace Ann graduated from Gehlen High School in 1976 and attended the University of South Dakota. At USD, Grace Ann was Sec./Treas. of both the Law Enforcement Club and the Judo Club. She won trophies in Judo competitions. After graduation in 1980 she attended the USD Law School but had to withdraw due to illness and an injury. Grace Ann then attended and graduated from the Denver Paralegal Institute in May 1981 and began working as a paralegal.

On September 5th, 1981, Grace Ann married John H. Gunderson of Irene. A year later, our son, Andrew (Dru) Schiefen-Gunderson, was born, followed two years later by our daughter, Annicka Schiefen-Gunderson. Moving to Irene continued Grace Ann’s involvement with farming. She liked both farming and working with cattle, but she missed her pigs …