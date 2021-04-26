Bonnie Jeanne Hoerth, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed peacefully surrounded by family April 22nd, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, SD at the age of 80.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 at United Methodist Church in Tyndall.
Visitation will also take place at the church, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will take place at the Tyndall Cemetery at a later date.
Due to COVID-19, the family advises those in attendance to consider wearing a mask and following social distancing guidelines.
Bonnie was born May 28, 1940 to John and Goldie (Voigt) Lubbers in Tyndall, South Dakota. She attended Tyndall High School and then went on to SSTC. On April 9th, 1966 she married Glen Hoerth. They resided in and around rural Tyndall throughout their life. Bonnie taught school for 7 years in southeast, South Dakota. Later she worked at HSC in Yankton, SD and then the Tyndall Good Samaritan Society. She was an active member of the UMW, Help One Another Extension Club that later became the Jolly Neighbors Club. Bonnie could always be found in the kitchen canning her pickles or baking her homemade breads and favorite pecan pie. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She spent many summers teaching them how to can, bake, sew, crochet and garden. She was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Bonnie also had a love for animals. She always had pets that ranged from birds, fish, cats, and dogs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Bonnie is survived by two children, son Lee (Charlene) Hoerth of Tyndall and Melissa (John) Nedved of Tyndall; four grandchildren Leah Nedved of Tyndall, Tyler Nedved of Tyndall, Annie Hoerth of Colman, SD, and Maggie Hoerth of Tyndall; two great-grandsons, Bentley and Axel; brother Arnie (Karen) Lubbers of Harrisburg, SD; sister-in-law Elaine Mathis of Watertown; 5 nephews, 3 nieces and their families and many friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Glen Hoerth; her parents John and Goldie (Voigt) Lubbers; mother and father in-law Edward and Martha Hoerth and 2 brothers-in-law, LaVerne Hoerth and Ivan Mathis.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 27, 2021
