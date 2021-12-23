Rodger Welsh Dec 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodger E Welsh, 72, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife and family.A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 124849_Tramp_Hillcrest.pdf 1 hr ago More Jobs Jobs Join Our Team at Avera 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPreston HofmannNativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton ChurchesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementYankton CourtsTraining For The UnthinkableYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyDennis PravecekCharlotte McManusWilliam ‘Bill’ LarsonOfficials Believe Recent Fish Die-Off Due To Natural Causes Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented