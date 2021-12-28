Dorothy H. Bowles, 95, of Gulf Breeze, FL, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Sylvester’s Catholic Church, Gulf Breeze, FL. Inurnment will take place at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.
Dot was born on December 30, 1925, in Tyndall, SD, to the late Albert and Anna Carda Hasek. She graduated from Tabor High School. She was an air traffic controller during WWII, a teacher’s aide in Columbia, SC, and retired from Sacred Heart Hospital where she worked in administration. She felt her most fulfilling job was caring for the elderly. She was very active in local Caring and Sharing programs and was an avid bridge player and gardener.
Dot is survived by three sons: William Craighead of Kailau-Konai, HI, Michael Craighead (Pam) of Pensacola Beach, FL, and Tim Bowles of Gulf Breeze, FL.; two daughters: Teresa Osborne (Michael) of Sugarloaf Key, FL, and Trudie Bowles of Mt. Pleasant, SC; thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two sisters: Mary Jane Hisek of Yankton, SD, and Charlotte Miller of Kansas City, Mo.
Her husbands, Thomas Guinn Craighead and Wesley Banks Bowles; an infant daughter, Dorann Bowles; and a brother, Albert Gene Hasek, predeceased her.
The family wishes to share their appreciation to her caregivers and Covenant Care staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Sylvester’s Catholic Church Caring and Sharing, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL; or Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504.
Commented