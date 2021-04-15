Betty J. Schumacher, 94, of Wausa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
