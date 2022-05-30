Oscar Bernie, 24, of Springfield died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, the result of a motorcycle accident.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Marty.

Wake services will be held at the White Swan Center beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.