Velda K. Jerke, age 98 of Scotland, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Scotland. A Celebration of Faith Service, with song and message, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp, with Pastor Barry Nelson officiating.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Interment is at Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp.
Velda Kathryn Jerke was born August 2, 1923, to Edward and Emelia (Bietz) Dobler on a farm near Tripp, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Dennewitz Lutheran Church by Tripp. She attended Tripp Lake Region School.
Velda was united in marriage to Emil Jerke February 18, 1945, at Dennewitz. They moved to the Jerke homestead, which was west of Kaylor, where Velda lived all of her married life. This is where they enjoyed life, farming and raising their two sons.
When Emil passed away, October 7, 2003, Velda moved to Scotland. She worked at the Good Samaritan home for 32 years.
Velda is survived by her two sons, Gary and his wife Janice Jerke of Tripp, SD and Greg and his wife Gloria Jerke of Flushing, MI; four grandchildren, Kristopher (Brooke) Jerke of Sioux Falls, SD, Heidi (Johnny) Wade of Mission, SD, Amanda (Shaun) Heitzman of Aurora, IL and Stacey Jerke of Grand Rapids, MI; two step-grandchildren, Matt (Heather) Stratton of Macomb, MI and Wendy (Dave) Nielubowicz of Clarkston, MI; five great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; sister, La Verne Goeken of Scotland, SD; several nieces and nephews.
Velda was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Emelia; husband of 58 years, Emil; daughter-in-law, Crystal Jerke; her twin sister, Violet Bauder and sister, Esther Weisser; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A memorial has been established by the family.
