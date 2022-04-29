Shirley Ann (Van Driel) Strand was born May 24, 1944, in Yankton, SD to parents Elsie (Hlavac) and Harold Van Driel, and passed away April 27, 2022, at Doherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
She lived in Yankton with her mother and grandmother Clara Hlavac until Harold returned from overseas duty in WWII at which time they moved to the Van Driel family farm near Utica, SD. Shirley attended country school through 8th grade, and later graduated from Yankton High School in 1962. After high school she attended Nettleton Commercial College in Sioux Falls, graduating in 1963.
On December 7, 1963, Shirley married Robert (Bob) Strand in Yankton, SD during an epic snowstorm, a story that their children and grandchildren still live hearing about. The couple lived in Canton, SD for six months while Shirley worked for the Canton High School before moving to Beresford where they made their home together for over 49 years until Bob’s passing in October 2013. They were blessed with two children, Jodi Lynn and Eric Scott.
In February 1964, Shirley began working at the Beresford Republic newspaper until February 1969 when she began her 45-year career with Farmers Coop Elevator in Beresford. She retired in May 2014.
Shirley enjoyed camping with family and friends for over 25 years, golfing, bowling, playing bridge with her friends, vacations with sisters-in-law LuAnn and Netta and niece Michelle, and random lunch dates, visits, and face-time calls with those she dearly loved.
The greatest joy in Shirley’s life was her time spent with her grandchildren Jason Robert and Maiya Marie who will both cherish the countless memories she made with them.
Her children and grandchildren will forever miss her willingness to be up for any adventure with them and her unconditional love. They are especially thankful for the lessons she taught them in never giving up, realizing that life is about quality and not quantity, to live each day to the fullest, and always remember to make sure those you love know it.
Those who survive and are grateful for sharing her life are her children, Jodi Strand and Eric Strand both of Sioux Falls; grandson Jason Strand of Sioux Falls, granddaughter Maiya Strand of Garretson, her favorite great-grand dog Baker of Sioux Falls, sister Gloria Winick of Plymouth, MN, her “other daughters” Amy, Mary, Jenni, and Jessica, her “boys” Matthew, Hayden, Dillon, Kyle, and Cain, sisters-in-law LuAnn (Ron) Swanson, Netta (Ron) Hustrulid, Kay Strand, brother-in-law Glenn (Carol) Strand, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents Harold and Elsie Van Driel, two brothers in infancy, mother and father-in-law, Grace and Orville Strand, nephew Jason Scott Strand, brothers-in-law William (Bill) Winick, Jerry Strand, Keith Strand, Jerry Voegeli, and sister-in-law Mary Voegeli.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford, SD with burial to follow at Emmanuel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 2nd, at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visit wassfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 30, 2022
