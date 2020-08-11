Mary M. Philippi, age 73 of Yankton, SD passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home in Yankton surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 with a 7 p.m. Holy Rosary and Vigil Service at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Mary’s family asks that social distancing be observed for both the funeral and visitation in accordance with current healthcare precautions. Livestreaming of Mary’s services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Mary Philippi was born Mary Margaret Engelhaupt in Lynch, NE to Bernard and Florence Sibbel Engelhaupt on September 13, 1946. She grew up on the family farm north of Spencer NE. Mary attended country school District 52, St. Joseph Convent Highschool in Milwaukee and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1964. She graduated from Mount Marty College in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing and later returned to Mount Marty College and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration in 1990. Mary was united in marriage to Lowell Myers on August 12, 1967. They lived in Yankton and raised six children. Mary married Kenneth Philippi on July 14, 1990. Ken passed away on December 10, 2019.
Mary was a nurse for over 30 years in Yankton and the surrounding areas. She was known for her compassionate nature along with her quick wit and sense of humor. Mary had a strong Catholic faith as a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and spent time sharing her faith through teaching CCD. Mary loved to flower garden and left her children a large flower garden of lilies to remember her. She will always be remembered for caramel rolls which were enjoyed by many.
Mary is survived by her children: Jeffrey (Stephanie) Myers of Huron, SD, Kristie (Dan) Blankenship of Slayton, MN, Glenda (Jason) Bittner of Sioux Falls, SD, Michael Myers (Jayme Kappel) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Monica Dahl (Neil Schmidt) of Yankton, SD; grandchildren: Jazmine Myers, Tristan Myers (special friend, Cassidy Olandese-Swenson), Daniel, Dawson and Kaitlyn Blankenship, Colin and Logan Swenson, Alex Bittner, Jordan and Carter Dahl, Riley and Jayden Allmendinger; two great grandchildren, Dax MacConnell and Rhea Myers; former husband, Lowell Myers and siblings: Sr. Bernadette Engelhaupt, Teresa Erdelt, JoAnn Huey, Jerome (Marcia) Engelhaupt, Leonard (Karen) Engelhaupt and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Philippi; daughter, Catherine Fern Myers; nephews: Joseph Engelhaupt, Kurt Erdelt and Chad Huey; brothers-in-law, Rodney Erdelt and Richard Huey.
