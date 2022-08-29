John Harmon Aug 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Harmon, 84, of Wagner died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St John Catholic Church in Wagner. Inurnment will be in St John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. with rosary/wake services at 7 p.m.Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated Aug 26, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity Temporarily Closes Meridian BridgeJeff SedlacekTom PeitzYSD Seeks Space For New FacilityVermillion Hires New Police ChiefNew Downtown Mural Aims To Highlight Yankton’s HistorySeeking Summit SolutionsDaily Record: ArrestsFootball: Lancers Earn First-Ever Football VictoryRoger Nohr Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (25)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented