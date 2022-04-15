Kenneth Stiles Apr 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth A. Stiles, 93, of Yankton, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.No local services are planned, and arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs District Business Manager - Isanti Community Schools 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Submerged VehicleUpdate: Decision 2022: Yankton School Board Incumbents WinRodney ‘Rod’ WipfKarius Returns To USD To Lead Women's Basketball ProgramUpdate 9:37 p.m.: Yankton Elections: Incumbents Prevail For City, School BoardUpdate: Decision 2022: Schramm, Miner And Webber Win In City RaceRodney ‘Rod’ WipfUpdate: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal CrashWilliam BrewerDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Letter: An Energy Update (9)The $1.5 Trillion Man (9)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (5)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Letter: Send A Message (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)The Impeachment Process (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
