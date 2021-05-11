Dawn E. Braunesreither, age 64, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, as the result of a car accident.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Martinus Lutheran Cemetery in rural Utica, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
The funeral will be recorded and will be able to be viewed on Dawn’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers are: Alan Braunesreither, Kent Braunesreither, Eric Braunesreither, Gerry Fejfar, Justin Fejfar, and Dave Jerke.
Dawn E. Braunesreither was born December 8, 1956, in Florida. Her parents, Lawrence and Eleanora (Nielsen) Luke raised her in the Viborg and Irene, South Dakota area; and Dawn graduated from Irene High School in 1975. She married Dean Braunesreither on August 28, 1981, at Martinus Lutheran Church in rural Utica, South Dakota. They lived in Yankton for a short time until moving to their hobby farm near Mission Hill, South Dakota. Dawn worked as a waitress at Bogner’s Steakhouse in Crofton, Nebraska, then Mtron in Yankton, South Dakota, and Dale Electronics in Yankton which she continued for approximately 10 years. She stopped working for a time to raise her family, but then began working at the United Way once her children were in school. She has spent the last 10 years working at Truxedo in Yankton.
Dawn was a loving, generous, caring woman who was know for her loud singing at church and her contagious, unique laugh. She enjoyed volunteering and was looking forward to more volunteer work in retirement. She was a member of Martinus Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered as the secretary. She enjoyed being outside spending time in her garden, canning, hiking and taking walks with her dog by the lake. She was always finding new hobbies which lately included singing bowls, yoga and jigsaw puzzles. She was a wonderful wife and mother who was taken too soon and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband of almost 40 years, Dean Braunesreither of Mission Hill, South Dakota; four children: Christin Braunesreither and Becky Braunesreither both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Amy (Josh Lynde) Braunesreither of Yankton, South Dakota and Mark (Mary Lou) Braunesreither of Sioux City, Iowa; three step-grandchildren: Jackson, Reighan and Melayna Lynde; three brothers: Larry Luke, Smokey Struss and Jim (Sue) Kostboth; one brother-in-law, Harold Hoppe and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Anne Hoppe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2021
