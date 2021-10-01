Jessica Marie (Schelling) Schaeffer, age 37, of Tabor, SD, passed into the presence of Jesus at dawn Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Corsica, SD at approximately 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Visitations will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until service time Monday morning.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is in charge of the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Jessica was born April 3, 1984, in Parkston, SD to Bernard and Genevieve Schelling. She attended her primary school in Armour, SD, and graduated from Dordt College in 2004. On May 26, 2006, she married the delight of her life, Travis Schaeffer. God blessed this union with four children, Aden, Raiann, Nyla, and Alaina, present on this earth and three, Quinn, Rowan, and Reuben, who went ahead of her to heaven.
Jessica’s greatest joys in life were spending time with her children and family, singing and playing music, and participation in various church activities. Her career path over the years consisted of several jobs including a retail manager at Walmart, administrative assistant at Fishback Financial, and compliance specialist at First Dakota Bank & Trust. But no job brought her more joy and fulfillment than that of being a stay-at-home wife and mother to her family and serving her Lord and Savior.
This devotion to God was displayed throughout her personal life and publicly with her involvement at church. She grew up attending Corsica Christian Reformed Church, Corsica, SD, and following her marriage, Volga Christian Reformed Church, Volga, SD. Jessica and her family found their church home at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton, SD, where Jessica served by running the sound system, in the Mothers of Pre-Schoolers (MOPS), and in any other capacity the Lord called her to faith.
Jessica is preceded in death by her three unborn children, Rueben, Quinn, Rowan; her Grandparents Chester and Jennie Bultsma.
She is survived by her husband Travis, children Aden, Raiann, Nyla, and Alaina, parents Bernard and Genevieve Schelling, siblings Cody (Chelsey) Schelling, Jennifer (Wylie) DeLange, and Justina (Christopher) Van Dyken, nephews and nieces, Callie, Cole, Cyrus, Nova, Rowdy, and Ella, father and mother-in-law Galen and Connie Schaeffer, and brother-in-law, Trevor Schaeffer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 2, 2021
