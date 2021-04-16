Betty Jean Schumacher, 94, of Wausa, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be at the Magnet cemetery in Magnet, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 5 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Face masks are optional.
Commented