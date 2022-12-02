Judith Buchanan Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judith Claire Buchanan, 71, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Village of Sioux Falls. She was formerly of Hartington, Nebraska. Funeral Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full Time and Part-Time Pharmacy Technicians & Clerks - HyVee Dec 1, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLarry Vellek‘Keeping His Smile Alive’City Officials Announce Measures To Address Potential Leak At Duck PondNames Released In Hutchinson County Fatal CrashMicah EricksonYankton’s Minerva’s Restaurant ClosesJames KuchtaDaily Record: ArrestsJames KuchtaOffering A Helping Hand Images CommentedLetter: Courage Vs. Fear (28)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (20)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Don’t Miss Out On Veterans Day (18)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: Democracy Won (13)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Letter: The Lure Of Power (9)Letter: A Response (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (8)Letter: What You Need To Know (7)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election (4)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)South Dakota Economic Talk And Our Economic Issues (3)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)Letter: Drug Dogs (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)WNAX And A Century Of Service (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Looking Westward (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Update 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man Arrested (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
