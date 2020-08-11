Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, age 75 of Coleridge, NE and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will follow in the Aten Cemetery, Aten, NE. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, the son of Lawrence and Marcelene (Hellman) Haberman, was born on July 8, 1945 in Yankton, SD. He received his early education in country school in Nebraska and graduated from Yankton High School. He attended business school in Rapid City, SD and then joined the Army National Guard and served for eight years. It was during this time that he was united in marriage to Karen Larson on July 29, 1967 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE.
Larry worked as a long haul trucker for many years and loved driving his semi truck and drinking his Coke. His favorite past time was fishing, as well as driving and working with his rig. Larry loved to challenge others, and while at the nursing home in Coleridge he enjoyed giving the nurses and the aides a hard time, and they enjoyed it as well.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Haberman; his daughter, Lori (Dustin Folck); his son, Michael (Amanda); his grandchildren, Matthew (Alyssa) and Morgan Schenkel, Cutter and Ariat Haberman, and Macklin Folck; his great-grandchildren, Riley Schenkel, Alice and Louis Dangel; his aunt, Arlis Hellman; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two sisters (at birth); and one great-granddaughter, Madison Jo Folck.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 12, 2020
