Sharon Anderson

Sharon L. Anderson, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
As Sharon requested, a private burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will be at noon on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Hospitality Center located on the grounds of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorials may be directed to Sharon’s favorite charity, The Contact Center, 321 West 3rd Street Yankton, SD 57078.
Sharon L. Anderson was born September 1, 1938, in Lennox, South Dakota, to Edwin and Evelyn (Sparby) Thomson. The family moved to Yankton, South Dakota in the early spring of 1942. Just a few days after her fifth birthday, she started at Webster School. She also attended Garfield, Central and high school in Yankton, graduating in the class of 1956. She then attended Yankton Business College for a short time before going to work in the office of Fantle’s Department Store in Yankton. On August 19, 1959 she married George Anderson at Trinity Lutheran church in Yankton. To this union two sons were born, Bryan in 1961 and Dan in 1966.
In June of 1966, the family moved to Quincy, Illinois, bought their first home and settled there for several years. During this time, Sharon took up dress making, since not everyone wanted or should wear a mini skirt. She also taught vacation bible school for several summers and was a Cub Scout den mother. In January of 1976, the family returned to Yankton. At that time, Sharon went to work at Montgomery Ward. When the store closed, she worked for a time at Yankton Cable TV before going to work at the Rossiter Insurance Agency. When the agency was sold, she went to work for Midwest Insurance Agency. She worked in insurance for 25 years before retiring in December of 2004.
Sharon cherished the time she spent with her family and George’s family. She continued her sewing and added quilting. She gave away much of what she made. She was always very happy with a good mystery book in her hands. It was very hard for her to put down a book because everyone else thought it was bedtime.
Survivors include her two sons: Bryan Anderson of Yankton and Dan (Sandy) Anderson of Yankton; grandson, Kyle Anderson of Yankton; two sisters: Lorrie “Suzy” (Lorin) Stolz of Saginaw, Texas and Allene “Punkie” Altamore of Creighton, Nebraska; brother, David (Mary) Kirschenman of Yankton and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Alvin Kirschenman; husband, George in 2000; sister, Charlene Boone; brother, Leo Thomson; brother-in-law, Ed Altamore and all of George’s siblings.
