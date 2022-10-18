Sharon Anderson

Sharon Anderson

Sharon L. Anderson, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

As Sharon requested, a private burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family will be at noon on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Hospitality Center located on the grounds of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota.