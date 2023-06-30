Kristen ‘Krissy’ Medeck

Kristen “Krissy” Marie Medeck, (42 years old) of Colorado Springs, went to be with our Lord on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, while surrounded by family, after a battle with head and neck cancer. She was a cherished daughter, sister, auntie, and friend. Born in Yankton, South Dakota, to James and Mary Medeck, Krissy brought immense joy and love to her family, who knew her to be a true gift and blessing.

After moving to Colorado with her family, Krissy attended Skyway Elementary School where she discovered her passion for music as a dedicated member of the school band, playing the clarinet. As a young girl, she also embraced the values of camaraderie, outdoor adventures, and personal growth through her involvement with the Girl Scouts. Camping with her troop and working diligently to earn badges provided her with lasting memories and invaluable life lessons.