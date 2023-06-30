Kristen ‘Krissy’ Medeck

Kristen “Krissy” Marie Medeck, (42 years old) of Colorado Springs, went to be with our Lord on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, while surrounded by family, after a battle with head and neck cancer. She was a cherished daughter, sister, auntie, and friend. Born in Yankton, South Dakota, to James and Mary Medeck, Krissy brought immense joy and love to her family, who knew her to be a true gift and blessing.
After moving to Colorado with her family, Krissy attended Skyway Elementary School where she discovered her passion for music as a dedicated member of the school band, playing the clarinet. As a young girl, she also embraced the values of camaraderie, outdoor adventures, and personal growth through her involvement with the Girl Scouts. Camping with her troop and working diligently to earn badges provided her with lasting memories and invaluable life lessons.
Krissy’s educational journey led her to graduate from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1999, where she showcased her artistic talents and received accolades for her exceptional creative abilities. With a heart full of creativity and passion, she embraced painting, beading, and various other artistic pursuits, leaving behind a legacy of imaginative beauty and self-expression.
After high school graduation, Krissy contributed her talents to her family-owned business KSM Heating and Air Conditioning for 23 years, excelling as a Sheet Metal Fabrication Technician, and ultimately rising to the esteemed position of Shop Manager. Her unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence garnered deep respect and admiration from her loyal customers and co-workers. With meticulous attention to detail and unwavering precision, Krissy breathed life into countless projects, leaving her indelible mark on the industry. Her professionalism, warm demeanor, and genuine care for others endeared her to all who had the pleasure of working with her. Krissy’s absence is keenly felt, and her presence in the workplace is irreplaceable.
Outside of her professional pursuits, Krissy found joy in a multitude of hobbies. She loved cooking, also collecting and sorting items. Her appreciation of history was reflected in her extensive collection of old coins and paper bills, treasures that held stories of the past. Puzzles, art projects and beading provided her with both relaxation and mental stimulation. Her love for animals was profound; she adored her two cats who brought her years of entertainment and companionship.
In addition to the heartfelt tribute to Krissy, we lovingly remember those who have gone before her. Kristen Medeck is preceded in death by Clarence Eugene Owens (Grandfather), and Earl and Beth Medeck (Grandparents).
She is survived by James and Mary Medeck (Parents), James Ryan Medeck (Brother), Kindra Medeck (Sister-in-Law), Kathryn Owens (Grandmother), Phoebe Medeck (Niece), Abigael Medeck (Niece), Madalyn Medeck (Niece), and an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
As we gather to mourn her passing, we find solace in the knowledge that she now rests in the loving arms of our Lord. Krissy’s legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering devotion is etched in our hearts; she will forever be loved, and forever be remembered. Her memory will be cherished by all who were fortunate to know her. Her exceptional skills, compassionate heart, and radiant spirit left a memorable imprint on the lives she touched. As we bid her farewell, we are filled with gratitude for the time we shared with her, and the love she bestowed upon us. May we find comfort in knowing that Krissy’s journey continues, where she rests in heavenly peace and will forever remain in the presence of our Lord.
In honor of Krissy’s life, a memorial service will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, on July 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Colorado Springs Country Club.
May we find strength and comfort in each other and our memories, as we reflect upon the remarkable life and enduring love of Kristen Marie Medeck.
