Gail J. Nielsen, 73 of Viborg, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Viborg with burial at Spring Valley Lutheran Cemetery, rural Viborg.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and observe social distancing at both opportunities to celebrate Gail’s life.
Arrangements are by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Gail Jean Nelson was born in Viborg, SD on March 19, 1947 to Ellwood and Gladys (Christensen) Nelson. She joined an older brother, Gary. She had a great life on the farm. Their special aunt and uncle Kenny and Irene Nelson and two cousins, Rita and Richard lived just down the road. They spent great times together.
Gail attended Hillcrest District #56 country school through 5th grade when the school closed. She then attended school in Viborg for the remainder of her school years where she graduated high school in 1965. She went on to attend 2 years of college at General Beadle State College in Madison, SD.
On November 25th, 1967, she married Larry Nielsen at Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg, SD. Gail went on to work at Viborg Public school as a teacher’s aid until Larry and Gail moved to Vermillion, where Gail spent 3 years working at the local newspaper, The Broadcaster Press and they welcomed their first child, Christoffer Jon. After a short move to Rapid City, Larry and Gail returned to their home town of Viborg, SD. They welcomed 2 more children, Carrie and Bret. Gail returned to work at the Viborg School and worked there as a teacher’s aide until her retirement in 2012. Gail helped with many classes throughout her years at the school, and was quoted as saying, “Art Linkletter was right when he said, ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things!’”
Gail’s favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren and cheering them on at all of their various activities. Gail also enjoyed her monthly gatherings with her Birthday Club, crossword puzzles, sudoku and shopping on QVC!
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Chris (Tracy) Nielsen, Carrie (Mark) Ernster, and Bret Nielsen; her grandson Levi Nielsen, 3 granddaughters, Camdyn, Kinsley, and Carson Ernster; brother Gary (Connie) Nelson; sisters-in-law Janelle Nielsen and Peggy Freemole; special lifelong friends, Brenda, Mary B., Ellen, Mary C., and Pam; several nieces and nephews and her 2 favorite 4-legged friends Dexter and Remi.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; brother-in-law Jim Nielsen, and her parents Ellwood and Gladys Nelson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 13, 2020
