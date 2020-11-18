Betty Hanson Buckman, age 90, died Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation and friends and family are asked to meet for a committal service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Vangen Lutheran Church cemetery in Mission Hill, SD.
Betty Lou Hanson was born on September 15, 1930, in Yankton, SD, to Glen C. Hanson and Theresa (Olson) Hanson. She graduated from Gayville High School in 1948, and then worked at the Yankton County Courthouse until the summer of 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, R.J. (John) Buckman, from Gayville, SD, on August 12, 1951, and the couple soon thereafter moved to Ames, IA, where he was attending the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. While in Ames, Betty worked in the Agriculture Economics Department at Iowa State College while her husband finished his education. After graduation in 1953, the couple spent time in Mobile, AL, and Chicago, IL, where he was serving as a veterinary officer in the United States Air Force. During this time, Betty worked in the University of Alabama Extension Office in Mobile and for the John Plain Co. in Chicago. In 1955 they moved to Yankton, SD, where her husband started a veterinary medicine practice.
Betty had the privilege of enjoying a beautiful and fruitful married life with her husband for nearly 65 years. A big part of their lives were the blessings of their three sons: Jonathon, David, and James. Theirs was a true love story and John often credited Betty’s prayers when she was a young lady for bringing them together. She prayed earnestly that “God would either take away her deep love for John or give him the same love for her” and God answered her prayers with a lifetime of love. Betty began her struggle with Alzheimer’s nearly two decades ago and their devotion and love flourished up until the very end.
Betty took great joy in making a warm and loving home for her husband and sons as they grew up and ultimately brought families of their own back to Yankton. She loved doting on her grandchildren and meeting her friends for coffee parties. She was a lifetime member of Vangen Lutheran Church and spent several years teaching Sunday School and participating in the Ladies Auxiliary organization.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jonathon (Diane) of Olathe, KS, and their children Kyler of Snohomish, WA, and Madison of Lawrence, KS, David, (Roberta) Minnetonka, MN, and children, Kaitlyn (Shaun) Hessler of Shakopee, MN, and Laura of Minnetonka, MN, James (Amy) and their children, Audrey, Ava and John Henry of Stilwell, KS; sister, Kay Kjonegaard of Chamberlain, SD; and brother, Dan Hanson of Walla Walla, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Buckman; her parents, Glen and Theresa Hanson; her in-laws, Raymond and Clara Buckman; brother, Robert Hanson; brother-in-law, Ron Kjonegaard; sister-in-law; Jenniver Shallenberger; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bud and Sharonn Buckman; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Theodore and Francis Molden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 334, Yankton, SD, 57078, or gideons.org.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 19, 2020
