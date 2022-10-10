Barbara Kronaizl

Barbara (Barclay) Kronaizl, 92, of Vermillion, SD, passed away on Friday, October 7 after a brief stay at the Sanford Care Center.
The daughter of Louis and Gladys (Perkins) Barclay, Barb was born on September 13, 1930, in Oakes, ND.
After graduating from Oakes High School, she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She then moved to Yankton, SD where she met her future husband, James Kronaizl. They were married on May 25, 1953, at which time they moved to Vermillion to start their new life and raise their three children: Patti, Denis and Julie.
Barb dedicated her life not only to her family but also to her church and to her community. Besides raising her children and helping Jim with his business bookkeeping, she also worked for 20 years as the bailiff at the Clay County Courthouse.
For over 65 years, she volunteered her time, talent and services to numerous community service agencies that were very close to her, such as the VFW Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Agnes Altar Society, Hospice, American Cancer Society, Sanford Care Center, Senior Citizen/Main Street Center, Civic Council and others, holding numerous positions and receiving many awards from these organizations. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and the Main Street Center.
Besides her community involvement, she is also well known for her cooking abilities. Her homemade chili and soups were enjoyed by many in the community. If anyone was sick or homebound, Barb would be there to visit them and bring them a couple of jars of her soup. If you ever had a tavern at the St. Agnes School or Main Street Center ice cream socials, the tavern sauce was hers, as was her famous pink dip. Frequent family gatherings of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a culinary delight enjoyed by all.
Barb is survived by her sister Susan Barclay; her children Patti (Mike) Bender, Denis Kronaizl and Julie (Steve) Lowrey; her grandchildren Jessica, Doug, Sydney, Sam, Andrew, Geoffrey, Guthrie and Georgia; nine great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Sharon Gray and her very dear friend Marvin Margheim, who brought so much joy, happiness and meaning into her life after the passing of her beloved husband Jim.
Barb was proceeded in death by her parents, Louis and Gladys; her husband Jim and her siblings Robert, Shirley, Joanne “Nanny” and Mary Beth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 29 at St. Agnes Church in Vermillion, officiated by Fr. Jerry Ranek. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. and burial following at the Calvary Cemetery. Barb has requested that those who attend please wear bright colors in her memory.
In lieu of flowers or plants, Barb has requested that any donations be sent in her memory to St. Agnes School, 909 E. Lewis St, Vermillion, SD 57069.
The family would especially like to thank mom’s wonderful caretakers: Dr. Chris Hathaway, Branden Boyd, RN and the rest of the team at Moments Hospice, the staff of Sanford Care Center and Dr. Charles Yelverton.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 11, 2022
