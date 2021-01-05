Judith Ann Offer, age 81 of Yankton, SD died Friday, January 1, 2021.
At Judith’s request, no services will be held.
Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 10:32 pm
