Funeral services for Lawrence “Larry” Roland Brunick, 63, Eudora, Kansas will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Warren-McElwain Mortuary – Eudora Chapel in Eudora, Kansas. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery.
Larry passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at LMH Health.
Larry was born on January 17, 1957 in Vermillion, South Dakota, the son of Wilbur Wayne and Laura (Girard) Brunick. He married Darlene McNamara on November 9, 2007 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Larry grew up in Vermillion, SD where he was surrounded by amazing friends and family. You could catch Larry out playing adult softball and embracing every sporting event out there. Larry moved to the Kansas City area and was a maintenance supervisor for his career until he retired in 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; children: Jennifer (Jason) Dempsey, Josh (Nicole) Bowser, Jamie (Ryan) Boden, Jesica (Bernnie) Simpson, Jennifer (Josh) Hoffman; brothers: Doug (Rena) Brunick, Paul (Ann) Brunick, sisters: Mary (Chuck) Taggart, Trish (Leo) Taggart; five grandchildren: Zach Dempsey, Colton Bowser, Camryn Bowser, Blake Simpson, and McKenzie Simpson, and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Donnie, Tom, and Bruce Brunick, and niece, Laura Brunick.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 19, 2020
