Tad Svendsen, 61, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Tad was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on September 17, 1961, to parents Howard and Adeline Svendsen. He grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Washington Senior High School, where he was an honors graduate and member of the concert and marching bands.
After graduation, Tad went on to attend the University of South Dakota, where he earned a degree in Business Administration and Economics. He went to work as a well-respected radio announcer at stations in Sioux Falls, Omaha, Las Vegas, and Denver. He covered all genres of music, but his favorite was country. For the past decade, his recognizable voice was heard at over 100 stations throughout the United States via satellite radio feeds.
Tad had a profound love of the radio industry, playing with electronics, taking long drives around the US, and spending time with friends in the industry. Through Tad’s work he was able to meet many musicians and at times introduced them on stage before concerts.
Tad is survived by many cousins, special friends and many colleagues in the music world.
A celebration of Tad’s life will be held on May 11th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, room # 3 from 1-4 p.m. Burial with inurnment will take place May 12 at the Wood Lawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls at 1 p.m. with a committal service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Tad will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering love for those close to him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death are his parents Howard and Adeline and his special companion of many years Teresa Carlson.
