Tad Svendsen, 61, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Tad was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on September 17, 1961, to parents Howard and Adeline Svendsen. He grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Washington Senior High School, where he was an honors graduate and member of the concert and marching bands.