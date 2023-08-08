Gary Sayler, 71, of Coleridge, NE, passed away Sunday, August 6, at his home outside of Coleridge.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 10, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 11, at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno, with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Gary’s services can be found at https://my.gather.app/remember/gary-sayler.
Gary was born to John and Vera (Wollman) Sayler June 5, 1952. He was the youngest of four children. He embraced farm life from a young age, cherishing days spent on the farm and the simple pleasures that came with it, including his fond memories of country school.
Faith was an integral part of Gary’s journey, as he was baptized and confirmed in his beliefs, a cornerstone that remained throughout his lifetime. His devotion to his faith was the foundation of his actions, leaving a mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Completing his education at Menno High School in 1970, Gary attended the University of South Dakota in Springfield, earning his teaching degree. His journey as an educator began in Greeley, Nebraska, in business.
Gary married his lifelong companion, Sally Bezug, on June 18, 1977. Their journey together led them to Coleridge, Nebraska, where Gary took on roles as a business teacher and coach. Their union was blessed with three children: Matthew, Dana, and Jonathan. Family became Gary’s joy, where he enjoyed playing catch in the backyard, camping in Yankton and multiple family vacations to the Black Hills.
He earned his master’s degree from Wayne State in 1985, and in 1987, he became partners in a business, Milbrath-Sayler Bookkeeping & Tax Service. For three decades, Gary poured his dedication into establishing a thriving business that benefited Hartington and its surrounding communities. After retiring, Gary found joy in driving for the Cedar County transit department, providing not only transportation, but companionship.
His hobbies included gardening (especially potatoes), woodworking and tinkering in the shed. Fishing, pond or ice, held a special place in his heart. He nurtured this love, sharing it with friends, creating lasting memories and many, many fish. Ice fishing also led to his nickname “Big Daddy,” thanks to his motorized ice auger. If it were ice fishing or just having a beer, you would often see Gary with his “brother from another mother,” Gordy.
From Washington to Florida’s Anna Maria Island, and any beach where they could raise a glass, Gary and Sally loved to travel. Closer to home, you could find them at their lake house in Yankton. Over twelve years were spent there, enjoying the back deck on a beautiful summer night, or on the boat watching the grandkids on the Super Mable.
Gary’s legacy lives on through his beloved family: his devoted wife of 46 years, Sally; his children: Matthew (Jane), Dana (Wylie) Osborne, and Jonathan (Paige); and his nine adoring grandchildren: Caroline, Lincoln and Thomas; Berkeley, Cohen and Beckett; Tyree, Brooks and Scarlett. His eyes would light up as he spoke of them, earning him the endearing title of “Papa.” He is also survived by his sister Joan (Jerry) Nusz; sister-in-law Sharon Sayler; brother-in-law Jeremy (Dara) Bezug; sister-in-law Sandy Bezug and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vera Sayler, and his brothers, Walter and Harvey.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 9, 2023
