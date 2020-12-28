Dr. Arthur W. Schulze, 83, formerly of Yankton, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning at Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Snow likely. High 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 1:05 am
Dr. Arthur W. Schulze, 83, formerly of Yankton, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning at Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented