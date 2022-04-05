July 19, 1928-April 1, 2022
Betty Lou Nelsen was born July 19, 1928, in the Meckling SD area as Betty Lou Larson. She spent her childhood in Meckling SD and graduated from Meckling School. Her father was Clark Larson and her mother was Clarissa Myron. She was married to Leland Nelsen on June 1, 1947. They met at a dance, and someone had dared Leland to ask Betty for a dance and of course she said yes! Leland was in the navy a couple of years before their marriage and upon returning, he invested in a garage in Volin as a mechanic. In 1949, they welcomed a son Rick and four years later they had another son Rod. After some time, Leland started a construction business, which also included hauling gravel. Leland and Betty wanted to start farming, so they invested in land and cattle a few miles from Vermillion SD.
When Betty was around 14, she lived in Sioux City for over a year with an aunt and uncle who treated her like their own. As a child, one of Betty’s most favorite memories was going to Wakonda with her mother and having their hair done before her mother’s unfortunate death at the age of 48. Betty also had a close relationship with her siblings Stanley (Toby), Darlene, Verlyn and Marilynne. When her brother Toby turned 80 in 2004, Betty and her sister Marilynne (who were both in Arizona at the time) surprised him by showing up for his big day.
Betty spent most of her days as a busy homemaker. She loved to plant flowers in her brick planters and to bake and cook always adding some TLC! When Leland retired, they decided to buy a houseboat, which was kept in Yankton at the Lewis & Clark Lake. They really enjoyed hosting BBQ’s and taking boat rides with family and friends. For several years, the winter seasons were spent in Arizona where they had purchased a home. Countless warm memories and friends were made throughout those times.
Betty had been a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Vermillion throughout most of her life. She was noticeably active in the church and went to Bible Study where she made several life-long friends in the process.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Rick (Rose) Nelsen and Rod Nelsen both of Vermillion, SD; her sister Marilynne Kaiser of Meckling, SD; four grandchildren: Stephanie (Glen) McDonald of Vermillion, SD, Shane (Laurie) Nelsen of Oakland, ME, Chad (Caroline) Nelsen of Buna, TX, and Rickey Neil (Lisa) Nelsen of Mitchell, SD: one step grandson, Adam Yeager of Vermillion, SD; and nine great grandchildren: Tasha, Zach, Eli, Luke, Noah, Addison, Amelia, Naomi and Everett.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Leland, her parents Clark and Clarissa, her brothers, Verlyn and Stanley (Toby), her sister, Darlene (Jepsen), and two grandchildren, Jason and Curtis.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jim Fowler officiating. Burial will follow at Meckling Cemetery following the luncheon at the church. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 6, 2022
