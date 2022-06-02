Loxi L. Wolf, 72, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Funeral services will be on Monday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s cemetery in Fairfax.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a vigil service at 5 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.