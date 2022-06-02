Loxi Wolf Jun 2, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Loxi L. Wolf, 72, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.Funeral services will be on Monday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s cemetery in Fairfax.Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. with a vigil service at 5 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue Monday, at church, one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs RN/LPN - Sacred Heart Monastery May 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesNew ‘Smishing’ Scam Uses Texts To Steal Personal InformationWas A Mountain Lion Spotted In Yankton Last Weekend?Shooting Incident In Yankton InvestigatedOscar Bernie2 Critically Injured In AccidentA Stormy HolidayRita FejfarYankton CourtsState Track: Gazelles Bring Home Sixth PlaceInvestigation Into Santee Woman’s Death Ongoing Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (8)Letter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (8)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Letter: Some Perspective (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
