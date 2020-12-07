Marlys Pavel, age 69, of Tabor, South Dakota died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor.
Visitation is one hour prior to the mass at the church.
The service will be livestreamed on Marlys’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings and proper social distancing are encouraged for those attending the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Jeremy, Russ, Justin, and Brandon Pavel, Jeremy Budihas, and David Horkey. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters: Courtney, Sidney and Sarah Pavel.
Marlys was born January 5, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alvin and Mary (Steil) Haag. She grew up in the Chisholm, MN area. The family moved to the Twin Cities when she was a sophomore in high school and Marlys graduated from Wayzata High School in 1969. When she was 15, Marlys met Daniel Pavel and they were united in marriage on May 23, 1970 in Wayzata. After their marriage, they lived in Gaylord, MN for seven years and then in Bloomington, MN for seven years. In 1982, they moved to Prior Lake, MN where they resided for 36 years. Maryls worked in charitable gambling where she raised money for the Apple Valley Hockey Association. In 2018, they moved to Tabor, SD to be closer to their family. Marlys loved people and was very outgoing. She loved the company of her dogs, enjoyed cooking for her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She adored her husband and her husband adored her. They were each other’s very best friend, working as a team, doing everything together. Marlys will be deeply missed.
Marlys is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dan Pavel of Tabor; two sons, Russ (Shannon) Pavel and Jeremy (Jae) Pavel, both of Tabor; five grandchildren: Brandon (Allyson), Sarah, Justin, Courtney and Sidney; three step grandchildren: Taylor, Noah and Sam Buckley; one step great granddaughter, Navy Buckley; brother, Alvin (Debbie) Haag Jr. of Chaska, MN sister-in-law, Marilynn Hagg of New Hope, MN; and a nephew, Dustin (Lisa) Haag.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Allen Haag.
