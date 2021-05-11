Richard “Rick” E. Anderson Sr., age 68, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
No local service will be held.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Magnet Cemetery in Magnet, Nebraska. There will be a gathering of family and friends immediately following the burial at the Magnet Town Hall.
Richard “Rick” E. Anderson, Sr. was born June 28, 1952, in Osmond, Nebraska, to Calvert and Donna (Grewcock) Anderson. He grew up in Wausa, Nebraska and graduated from Wausa High School in 1971. While in school, he was active in football, basketball, and track. He married Laura Lammers in Fordyce, Nebraska in 1977. They moved to Magnet, Nebraska for many years and in 1994 moved back to Wausa. During this time, Rick worked at Nucor Steel in Norfolk, Nebraska which he continued for over 20 years. He moved to Alaska for about 5 years where he worked at a military base and spent a lot of time hunting. He then moved to Valentine, Nebraska for a few years until retiring to Yankton, South Dakota.
Rick loved the outdoors and hunting. He especially liked hunting deer, elk, antelope, moose, bear, and pheasants. He was very knowledgeable when it came to music and could remember an incredible amount of information related to music. He enjoyed watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and visiting with friends and family. He seemed to know someone everywhere he went and loved telling stories.
Survivors include three of his three children: Rachel (Larry Boyd) Anderson of Yankton, South Dakota; Richard (Brigett) Anderson Jr. of Webster, South Dakota and Audrey McCray of Hartington, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: McKenzi (Michael), Noah, Kaydence, Kiara, Talan, Maximus and Archer; sister, Sharon (Dale) Bruening of Hader, Nebraska; brother, Kevin (Lisa) Anderson of Norfolk, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Peter Anderson and three brothers: Lonnie, William and Robert Anderson.
