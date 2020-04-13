Nona McClain, 82, of Vermillion passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-site Crematory, Yankton.
