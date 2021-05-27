Ronald Arthur Aisenbrey, 76, formerly of Menno, passed away May 10, 2021, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
There will be an outdoor Celebration of Ron’s life in the near future at his favorite spot in rural Menno where he chose to have his ashes scattered. A virtual memorial has been created with photos at www.findagrave.com which links Ron to his parents and ancestors.
If you have memories of our cousin Ron that you would like to share or add to this memorial, please email to delgran@gmail.com with “Ron Aisenbrey” in the subject.
