Memorial services for Roger Smith, age 78, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Roger died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Roger Alan Smith, son of Raymond T. Smith and Lola (Stewart) Smith, was born March 27, 1943, in Yankton, South Dakota. He graduated from Crofton High School in 1961. Roger was united in marriage to Diane Bargman on April 4, 1964, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with two children, Kevin Alan Smith and Stacey Ann Goeden.
Kevin married Karla Boecker and had two children, Kip Smith and Kelly Smith. Stacey married Tony Goeden and had four children, twins, Samantha (Justin) Jindra, Whitney (Dustin) Riese, Derek Goeden, and Amanda Goeden.
Roger started his career in agriculture by trucking in Lindy with his dad. He then worked for Jay and Ray Lush in the feed and fertilizer business. Roger later worked at Terra for 23 years where he was named Manager of the Year in 1986. Roger finished his career in agriculture at Kugler Propane and Farmer’s Pride Co-op as a fuel delivery driver. In 2005, Roger retired due to health issues.
Roger enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. His favorite pastimes were attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, garage sales, reading western books, watching John Wayne movies, and drives around northeast Nebraska.
Roger is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Kevin (Karla) Smith; son-in-law, Anthony “Tony” Goeden; six grandchildren, Kip Smith, Kelly Smith, Samantha (Justin) Jindra, Whitney (Dustin) Riese, Derek Goeden (Mary Ruda), and Amanda Goeden (Brandon Means); two great-grandchildren, Brixton Jindra and Wilder Riese; and sister, Ruth Ann Grimm of Yankton, South Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacey Goeden; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Bargman and Leon Grimm.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 15, 2021
