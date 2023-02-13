Danny Dawson
Danny Dawson

Memorial services for Danny Dawson, age 86, of Wausa, Nebraska, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at United Methodist Church in Wausa. Reverend Judy Carlson will officiate, with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.