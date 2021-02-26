Edna Kludt, age 95, of Menno, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center.
Her funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Goglin Funeral Home-Scotland. Visit www.goglinfh.com.
Updated: February 27, 2021 @ 12:13 am
