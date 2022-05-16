Kathryn “Kay” Nelson, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota died with her family by her side on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Father Tom Anderson officiating. Concelebrants include Father Louis Nollette and Father Neal Nollette. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Brent Nollette, Justin Nollette, Mark Nelson, Tony Anderson, Dan Anderson, and Jim Koupal.
Kay was born December 20, 1938, on the family farm in Tabor, South Dakota to Albert and Mary (Houser) Koupal. She grew up in Tabor and graduated from Tabor High School. Kay then attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton. On October 31, 1958, she married Darrell Nelson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and Kay worked as a nurse, first at Sacred Heart Hospital and then at Sunshine Nursing Home. Kay then retired from nursing and became an office manager at K-Mart in Yankton — a position she held for 25 years. Kay loved nature and being outdoors. She loved animals and enjoyed watching the butterflies and birds. Kay especially loved the company of her dog, Belle. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafting and quilting. She was a longtime member of the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild and always looked forward to the weekly gathering with the “Sew and Sews”. Kay treasured the time spent with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gigi. Above all, she loved her faith and was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Kay is survived by her three daughters: Terri (Tim) Nollette of Nenzel, NE, Linda Nelson (Clark Throssell) of Billings, MT, and Diane (Matthew) Schramm of Yankton; five grandchildren: Brent (Jennie) Nollette, Justin (Joslyn) Nollette, Jana (Connor) Barnes, Tegyn and Grady Schramm; nine great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Audrey, Mason, Bexley, Alex, Zander, Harper, Hadlee, and Sean; many special nieces and nephews; and close friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell who died on February 8, 2010; two sisters, Martha Anderson and Marie Nelson; and one brother, Edwin Koupal.
Memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 509 Capital St in Yankton or Heartland Humane Society at 3400 E. Hwy 50 in Yankton, SD 57078.
