Colleen Ann Slagle, age 91 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
Due to COVID-19, her Mass of Christian Burial has been rescheduled to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, live streaming of Colleen’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Colleen Ann Slagle was born on July 6, 1929, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD to Edward and Catherine (Slowey) McManus. She attended Knodel Country School and graduated from Irene High School in 1948.
Colleen married her high school sweetheart, Wesley Lyngstad, on November 24, 1948. From this union they were blessed with 11 children. They lived on the farm in the Walshtown Area. Sadly, Wesley was killed in an accident on October 7, 1968.
Colleen was fortunate to find a second love and married Milford “Mick” Slagle on May 27, 1972, where they continued to live on the family farm until they moved to Yankton in November of 1989. They enjoyed traveling, dancing and they loved spending time with their families. Mick passed away on September 24, 1998. Colleen was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary. Colleen was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and she was an avid reader.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Bob (Marilyn) Lyngstad of Volin, Dan (Jolene) Lyngstad of Irene, Mary Svarstad of Irene, Larry (Kristie) Lyngstad of Volin, Janet (Randy) Anderson of Yankton, Tim (Lori) Lyngstad of KC/KS, Judy (Wanda) Lyngstad of Irene, and Lisa Lyngstad (partner Lisa Harry) of Sioux Falls; 21 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte McManus, of Irene and Dorothy Lyngstad of Volin; one son-in-law, Steve Ellis, of Tabor; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Wesley and Mick; her daughters Kaye Ellis and Nancy Lyngstad; son Tom Lyngstad; son-in-law Curt Svarstad; great granddaughters Madisen Hackett and Madelyn George; siblings Ellen Frick, Mary Catherine Thiel, Elaine Hohenthaner, Carol Harris, one infant sister, Edward McManus, and James McManus.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 19, 2020
