Rita A. White, age 77 of Hartington, NE and formerly of Santee, NE passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Oyate-Oyanke Community Center in Santee, NE with Roger Trudell and Sam Kitto officiating. Burial will follow in the Congregational Cemetery at Santee.