Quentin Bruguier Jr. May 4, 2022

Quentin Bruguier Jr., 58, of Lake Andes died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona.

Wake services will be Wednesday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Native American Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
