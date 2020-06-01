Becky Soukup, age 79 of Sioux Falls, SD died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Becky Rue Soukup of Scottish-Irish descent was born Thursday, June 13, 1940 to John Rollie and Grace Irene (Wilcher) Orr in Vincennes, Indiana. Becky graduated from Lincoln High School in Vincennes. She studied art and business at South Eastern Community College in Keokuk, Iowa.
Becky married Richard G. Soukup December 27, 1965 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Becky was a stay home mom while raising their five children. She was a talented floral designer at Wild Flower Floral Shop. She also worked at Osco Drug and Hills Department Store.
Becky was a volunteer at Keokuk Area Hospital and Meals on Wheels. She was an accomplished painter, jewelry maker and floral designer. Her unique musical skill was playing the dulcimer. She and her husband Dick enjoyed traveling and camping.
Becky is survived by her husband Richard; five children Karen Lynnette Foot, Michael Ray (Brenda) Soukup, Michelle Rae Dean, Lora Jill (Jared) Wadkins and JoAnn Marie Poppens; 13 grandchildren Amber Runge, Christopher Runge, Paige (Steven) Welch, Zachary Foote, Ashley Dean (Jacob Nicol), Ryan Dean, Riley Dean, Jordyn Wadkins, Jordan Setness, Jakob Poppens, Joseph Poppens, Elizabeth Soukup and Shannon Soukup; six great grandchildren Kyler Runge, Gwyneth Welch, Maddox Setness, Brenleigh Dean, Jaxson and Jayden Nicol; brothers John Rollie Orr and Terry Joe Orr; sisters Rollena Irene Pelham, Renna Mae Clausman and Beth Ann Sumner.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents John and Grace Orr and brother James Fred Orr.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Goglin Funeral Home Tyndall. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St Leo Catholic Church Cemetery.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 2, 2020
