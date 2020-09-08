Analyn Rae Schmidt, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. Cremation will take place following the funeral and entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Analyn Rae Schmidt was born October 24, 1936, in Yankton, South Dakota to Robert and Agnes (Haugen) Hauck. She grew up on the family farm near Utica, South Dakota and graduated from Scotland High School. She then attended Yankton Business College in Yankton, South Dakota. She married LeRoy Schmidt on November 10, 1955 and together moved to Lincoln, Nebraska for a short time. They then moved to Menominee, Nebraska where they operated the Menominee Store for a few years until moving to their family farm north of Utica in 1962. Analyn raised her family on the farm and worked at Gurneys in Yankton and later Morgan Manufacturing in Yankton. LeRoy passed away on April 23, 1987 and in 1989 Analyn moved to Yankton, South Dakota.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton and was very active on the funeral committee. Analyn was very passionate about volunteering, spending many hours at the Clothing Closet and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels. For her efforts she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in October of 2004. She was always upbeat and loved helping people. She had a great sense of humor and was always ready with a joke.
Survivors include her six children: Vicky (Ken) Schmidt of Williamsburg, Virginia; Kristy (Danial) Redifer of Royal Oak, Michigan; Kim (Dennis) Auch of Yankton, South Dakota; Shelly (Russell) Fischer of Loveland, Colorado; Karla Plank of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Greg (Brenda) Schmidt of Utica, South Dakota; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters: Mary Ann (Jan) Hyde of Custer, South Dakota and Diane (Myron) Roth of Tea, South Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; and special friend, Jim Slowey.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 9, 2020
